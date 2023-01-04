Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

RCDTF opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.36. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

