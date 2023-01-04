Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Reliance Worldwide Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

About Reliance Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.