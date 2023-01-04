Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,615.57 ($31.51).

REL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($34.07) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($35.98) target price on Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($33.55) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,340 ($28.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,888.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,309.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,290.26.

In other news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.55) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,108.43).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

