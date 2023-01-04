Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

EPA:RNO opened at €33.19 ($35.30) on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($107.13). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.74.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.