Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 18,375 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,873.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 189,889 shares worth $8,486,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

