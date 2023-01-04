Reviewing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.54 $42.31 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.01 -$60.52 million ($6.80) -0.23

Profitability

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A BIT Mining -5.07% -28.92% -21.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Argo Blockchain and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 2 6 0 0 1.75 BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 675.86%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats BIT Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

