Reviewing Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million 20.28 -$23.52 million N/A N/A Switch $592.04 million 14.18 $5.41 million $1.52 22.53

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.05, meaning that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Switch 0 11 1 0 2.08

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.43%. Switch has a consensus price target of $32.85, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Switch.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital N/A N/A N/A Switch 56.70% 1.06% 0.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

