Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 270.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,478,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,457,000 after buying an additional 1,809,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,057 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 707,622 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 442.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 649,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

