Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.90.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$78.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$62.02 and a 1 year high of C$94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$536.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$488.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

