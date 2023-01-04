Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.08

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 17.08 and last traded at 17.34, with a volume of 25993900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 18.43.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 45.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 31.15.

Rivian Automotive last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The business had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of 513.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

