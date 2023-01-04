Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 2,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.