Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Roche from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.75.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. Roche has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

