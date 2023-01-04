Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Roche from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.75.
Roche Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. Roche has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.