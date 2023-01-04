Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Downgraded to “Sell” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $275.00 price objective on the stock.
Roche Stock Performance
RHHVF stock opened at $311.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.51. Roche has a 52 week low of $299.01 and a 52 week high of $430.00.
About Roche
