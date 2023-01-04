Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Downgraded to “Sell” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Roche Stock Performance

RHHVF stock opened at $311.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.51. Roche has a 52 week low of $299.01 and a 52 week high of $430.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

