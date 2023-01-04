Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 341,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 53,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,845,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of BK stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

