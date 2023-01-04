Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 719 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,730,000 after acquiring an additional 539,764 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $22,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after acquiring an additional 268,395 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.