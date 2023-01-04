Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 49.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

