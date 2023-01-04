Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $59,000 Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 839.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 592,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 410,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

