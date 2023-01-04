Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,608 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2,439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 254,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,510,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WF opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

