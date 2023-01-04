Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.