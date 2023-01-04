Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Shares Down 1.4%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $10.23. 3,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Rose Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth $736,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.