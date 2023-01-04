Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen raised their target price on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

