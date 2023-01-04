Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

