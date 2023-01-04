Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

