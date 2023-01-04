Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

