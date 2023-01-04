Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.36.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,636 shares of company stock worth $26,676,023. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $256.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

