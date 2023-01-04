Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading Up 12.2%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) shares were up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 559,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 504,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

