Satovsky Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,042 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average is $231.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

