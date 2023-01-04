Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.21) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.23) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.53) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($7.02) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

FRA:SHA opened at €6.54 ($6.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.61. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.81).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

