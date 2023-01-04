Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 5.9 %

SRRK stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 130,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,047,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,201,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

