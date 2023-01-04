Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

SMFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,806,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,082.

Institutional Trading of Sema4

Sema4 Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sema4 by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 149,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 55.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,667 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 111.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sema4 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMFR opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Sema4 has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.67.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sema4 had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The company had revenue of $83.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Sema4

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.