Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 79,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 195,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Sernova in a report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Sernova Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The firm has a market cap of C$237.43 million and a P/E ratio of -19.29.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

