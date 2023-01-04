Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.20.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$38.64 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$32.96 and a 12-month high of C$39.49. The company has a market cap of C$19.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.96%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

