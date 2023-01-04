Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$40.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.20.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SJR.B stock opened at C$38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$32.96 and a one year high of C$39.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.96%.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.