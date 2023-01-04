Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.55) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price target on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.54) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.51).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,367 ($28.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,362.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,258.47. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,557 ($30.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market cap of £166.92 billion and a PE ratio of 505.77.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.