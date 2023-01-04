Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Up 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

(Get Rating)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

Featured Stories

