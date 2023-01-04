Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Decreases By 7.1%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.
Aalberts Company Profile
