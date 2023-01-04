Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Expands By 5.1%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,191.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEDFF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aedifica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Aedifica Stock Performance

AEDFF opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.