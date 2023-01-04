Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Decreases By 6.5%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE AFTR opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFTR. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

