Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Rises By 5.4%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,431,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,357,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of ALPEK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ALPEK Price Performance

ALPEK stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

