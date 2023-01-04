Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expands By 6.3%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $920.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -10.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 10.5% in the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

