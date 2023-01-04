Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expands By 6.3%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Biohaven Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $920.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -10.46 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Biohaven
In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 10.5% in the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Articles
