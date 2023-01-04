Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Declines By 6.5%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,497,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 5,880,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

