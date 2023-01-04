Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Declines By 6.5%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,497,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 5,880,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
boohoo group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
About boohoo group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on boohoo group (BHHOF)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.