Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Drops By 6.5%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 212,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Docebo Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Docebo has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $67.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.21 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Docebo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Docebo by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.