Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Declines By 6.4%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,500 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 1,012,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,737.5 days.
Geox Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GXSBF opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Geox has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.
About Geox
