Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Declines By 6.4%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,500 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 1,012,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,737.5 days.

Geox Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GXSBF opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Geox has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

About Geox

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

