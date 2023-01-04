Short Interest in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR) Grows By 6.3%

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYCHR. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,991,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 491,305 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 85.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 649,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 299,379 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYCHR opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Keyarch Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

