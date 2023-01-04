Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

