Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $287.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.