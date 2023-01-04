Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Trading Down 8.2%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.80. 126,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,521,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHPH. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.

