Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

