Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.36.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
