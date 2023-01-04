Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 246.10 and last traded at 246.10. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at 243.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sika from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 243.68.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

